Future Still Uncertain for Culpeper's Historic State Theater

The future of a Culpeper theater remains very uncertain.

The State Theater has been a part of the city’s Main Street for more than 80 years, but what was once a home for the arts is now virtually abandoned.

Citing overwhelming debt, the theater’s board abruptly closed the doors to the roughly $2.68 million-property back in September 2016.

An estimated $10 million is needed to cover construction debt on the building as well as the endowment to reopen its doors.

Twenty people had gathered Friday, October 20, for an open auction, but no one entered a bid.

Grill 309 owner James Laughorn, which sits close to the State Theater, said he is feeling the loss of the historic space.

“It's a shame. Again, its local arts and I think that's important in any market, any community. And, when you lose something like that I think it hurts the area overall," he said.

Laughorn said big shows at the theater always boosted business.

NBC29 reached out to the city and the theater board, but did not hear back.