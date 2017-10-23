UVA Introduces New Athletics Director

The University of Virginia officially introduced its new athletic director on Monday, October 23.

Carla Williams is the first female African-American athletic director at a Power Five Conference school.

Williams takes over for Craig Littlepaige, who is stepping down after 16 years.

She has over 30 years of experience ranging from student athlete, coach, and senior administrator at Division One schools.

Williams was joined by President Teresa Sullivan and Rector Frank "Rusty" Conner at Monday afternoon’s introductory event.

Williams has been an athletics administrator at the University of Georgia for the past 13 years, most recently serving as deputy director of athletics.

During her time at UGA, the athletic program won 16 NCAA team championships and 37 conference titles.

"It does not matter if you are black or white, male or female, if you aspire to be in this role one day, the most important thing you need to know is I am the athletics director at the University of Virginia because I have always done more than what was expected of me," says Williams.

Williams is unsure of her official start date, but says it will be sometime in December or January.