Settlement Conference Held for CVRJ Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A settlement conference hearing was held October 23 in a wrongful death lawsuit, stemming from the death of a Central Virginia Regional Jail (CVRJ) inmate.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shawn Christopher Berry was arrested in Orange County on August 7, 2014, on drug and fraud charges across Virginia and Maryland.

Sherry Thornhill claims her son, Berry, died 48 hours after he arrived at the jail, because personnel did not follow special procedures for treating inmates.

Thornhill's lawsuit alleges CVRJ did not follow special procedures for treating inmates. She claims the jail and its staff showed "deliberate indifference" to Berry's withdrawal from heroin and alcohol.

A motion to dismiss this case was denied for the second time earlier in October 2017.

One doctor involved in the case was accepted as an expert witness, while another from North Carolina was rejected.

The case was scheduled to go to trial on November 6, pending the outcome of the settlement talks.