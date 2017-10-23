Carla Williams Introduced as UVa's Director of Athletics

New UVa director of athletics Carla Williams joked today that she's already been to Bodo's.

Williams was officially introduced Monday at a press conference at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Georgia native has been a student-athlete, a coach, and an administrator. Williams was an All-SEC guard for the University of Georgia women's basketball team. She was a three-year starter from 1987-1989.

She later become an assistant coach at UGA but says she never wanted to be a head coach, rather she wanted to go into administration.

The 49-year old Williams has spent most of her adult life at the University of Georgia, a football powerhouse, and says she likes the direction Virginia's football program is headed under coach Bronco Mendenhall. Williams has already chatted with Mendenhall.

"I stopped him in the middle of a sentence and I said, can I shake your hand? I believe that the way he is trying to do it is the right way," says Williams. "He is building a foundation and that's not easy. It may look relatively easy from the outside but it's quite difficult but I trust that he is doing it the way that needs to be done and once we begin to build that relationship and he understands my strengths and I understand what his challenges are, I'll be able to draw on my experiences from Florida State, from Vanderbilt, from Georgia to help him be successful. That's my goal. I want to do everything I can do to help him be successful."

Williams says she will officially begin work at UVa sometime in December or January. Her husband is a professor at the University of Georgia and two of her kids attend UGA. Williams says she has to tie up some loose ends.



Williams replaces Craig Littlepage who is set to retire.