Staunton Police Investigate Attempted Armed Robbery

Edited by Emmy Freedman
The suspect in the Staunton attempted robbery The suspect in the Staunton attempted robbery
City of Staunton Police Department: 

The Staunton Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar, 2026 W Beverley St at approximately 8:30 pm on October 22, 2017.

An employee at the business reported that an unknown black male entered the business, indicated that he was in possession of a firearm, and demanded money. He left the business without receiving any money.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a black hat with a marijuana leaf picture on the front, with a manufacturer sticker still on the front bill, a blue and gray jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017. 