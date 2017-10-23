JAUNT, CAT Facing State Funding Issues in Central Virginia

Central Virginia’s two largest public transit services are facing a potential funding shortfall when a pot of state money runs out.

JAUNT and Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) are urging lawmakers to take action before the bus systems fall off the fiscal cliff.

The state estimates an average yearly shortfall of $130 million over the next ten years as funding for transit capital projects phases out.

That leaves JAUNT with a $724,000 hole in its budget to buy new buses and update technology.

The regional transit provider can fill some of that with money from billing to Medicaid and other agencies.

If the General Assembly doesn't find a way to replenish funding for transit capital projects, JAUNT will have to ask the city and counties it serves to chip in for the first time since the late 1970’s.

“We're going to engage each locality, kind of gauge where they stand on this potential issue and figure out if they're willing to help us close the gap with additional funding or if we need to make changes with the services we provide,” said JAUNT Executive Director Brad Sheffield.

CAT would have to come up with an additional $1.8 million if this state funding runs out. Officials say it would likely keep buses longer and delay infrastructure projects.

A report to the General Assembly recommends the commonwealth create a dedicated and reliable funding source to pay for capital transit projects.

That could mean increasing certain statewide taxes.