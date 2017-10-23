Susan G. Komen Awards Grant to UVA for Breast Cancer Research

The Susan G. Komen Foundation has awarded the University of Virginia $450,000 for breast cancer research.

The grant will allow researchers to harness bacteria in the gut that could help fight against cancer.

The study will examine if processed foods, fats, and sugars are hurting the immune system's ability to fight breast tumors and help prevent the spread of cancer throughout the body.

"The goal of our research is to try to understand how the organisms that inhabit our body - how they influence the metastatic side of breast cancer," says Melanie Rutkowski, assistant professor of the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Cancer Biology.

Research is currently ongoing and will be carried out over the next three years.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation has a goal of eliminating breast cancer mortality by 50 percent by the year 2026.