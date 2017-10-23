UVa Football Aims for Bounce-Back Win at Pittsburgh

The UVa football team will be looking for a bounce-back win Saturday when it plays at Pittsburgh Saturday at 12:30pm.

Virginia is coming off its worst performance of the season, a 41-10 loss at home to Boston College.

The Cavaliers now have a record of 2-1 in the ACC. Pittsburgh is 1-3 in the ACC and 3-5 overall.

Saturday may be Virginia's best chance to get a win with difficult November games looming against Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Virginia Tech.

Virginia is 5-2 overall and is still one way from becoming eligible for bowl game, but coach Bronco Mendenhall says the team's focus can only be on Pittsburgh.

"My message has been consistent and will remain consistent," says Mendenhall. "There is no space in this program with all the work we have to do, there's no space for anything other than Pitt. There's no other space, The minute anything other is considered, talked about or even acknowledged that lessens our chance to reach whatever goals we have."

UVa senior receiver Andre Levrone says, "We're trying to accomplish so many great things and write an historic novel but at the end of the day we're just playing football right now, not focused on outcome of the season's totality of can we win the ACC can we win the Coastal Division, what bowl game are we going to play in. It's just every week (try to go) 1-0."

Virginia has a record of 2-0 on the road this season winning at North Carolina and winning at Boise State.