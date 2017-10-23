Albemarle Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder out of Hospital

An Albemarle County man, arrested in a homicide case, is out of the hospital.

James Tuley Moneymaker is now behind bars at the Albemarle-Charlottesville regional jail.

Police found the 55-year-old Saturday trapped in his crashed car about a mile from the scene of a deadly shooting of a relative.

Clinton Leo Moneymaker, 54, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Glendower Road.

James Moneymaker was denied bond during a hearing held at the hospital where he received treatment over the weekend.