Albemarle Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder out of Hospital

An Albemarle County man, arrested in a homicide case, is out of the hospital.
James Tuley Moneymaker is now behind bars at the Albemarle-Charlottesville regional jail.
Police found the 55-year-old Saturday trapped in his crashed car about a mile from the scene of a deadly shooting of a relative.
Clinton Leo Moneymaker, 54, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Glendower Road.
James Moneymaker was denied bond during a hearing held at the hospital where he received treatment over the weekend.