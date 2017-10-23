Charlottesville Police Seek Help Identifying People in Relation to Aug. 12 Assault

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying 10 people who may be connected to an assault on August 12.

The department released photographs of all ten individuals on Monday, October 23, but offered few details about the specific incident. Authorities mention that the incident allegedly occurred in the area of 4th Street, which is the same general area where James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of driving a car into people protesting Jason Kessler's rally.

Detective Brady Kirby told the Associated Press that video appears to show the 10 people assaulting the victim "in one way or another" over a period of several minutes. Authorities have not released the video at this time.

According to Kirby, the victim suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating and making arrests in connection to the fights and skirmishes between people in conflicting groups, protesters and supporters connected to the controversial rally.

Fields is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder in connection to the death of Heather Heyer. He is currently scheduled to be back in court on December 14.

The Associated Press contribute to this article.

Editor's Note: Photos provided in their original sizes by the Charlottesville Police Department.