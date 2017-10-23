Thomas Jefferson Health District to Offer Fluvanna County Free Flu Shots

10/23/2017 Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District:



(Palmyra, Va.) - Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) staff will once again test their capacity to respond to a major public health event by providing free flu shots in Fluvanna County on Thursday, October 26, 2017.



Thanks to a partnership with the county of Fluvanna and the Fluvanna County Schools, the exercise will be held at Central Elementary School, 3340 Central Plains Road, Palmyra, Va., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 26.



Flu shots are available to anyone who is at least three years of age at no charge. Shots will be administered on a first come first served basis.



“We are happy to provide Fluvanna County residents with access to free flu shots. This point-of-dispensing is a great opportunity for the health department to test our ability to respond to public health emergencies while providing community members with free shots to protect against the flu,” said Ryan McKay, TJHD emergency coordinator.



The point-of-dispensing exercise, including the flu vaccine, is funded through the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response, which is responsible for responding to any emergency impacting public health through preparation, collaboration, education and rapid intervention. Exercises such as this contribute to the local health department’s ability to provide widespread access to vaccine during public health emergencies.



The point-of-dispensing exercise will help TJHD test three public health emergency response capabilities:

Coordinate Emergency Operations Dispense vaccine in an efficient and timely manner Issue public information alerts, warnings, and notifications

For more information, people can call the Fluvanna County Health Department at (434) 591-1960.