Fluvanna County Couple Takes in At-Risk Aging Dogs

Dave Sagarian looks in on some of the dogs

Jackie Meyer with one of the 22 dogs

A couple in Fluvanna County might have everyone beat for the ultimate dog lovers.

They live with 22 dogs, and have dedicated their lives to taking care of aging dogs that have no place to go.

Peaceful Passings is a nonprofit rescue facility, but it's also home for Jackie Meyers, her husband, and their dogs.

The couple takes in around 60 senior dogs each year and for most of these animals, without this rescue, they wouldn't be here today.

“I just have more children than most people, and they all have four legs,” says Jackie Meyers, co-founder of Peaceful Passings.

Meyer lives in Fluvanna County with her husband and 22 dogs.

“They have no place to go,” says Meyer. “These animals, there is not an animal here that would be with us today if we did not have our rescue. They would have all been euthanized.”

The couple takes in older dogs that have been abandoned or are in danger of being put down too early.

“Most of them come from rural shelters that do not have a lot of people coming in to adopt a senior animal, which is why they turn to us,” says Meyer.

They became a nonprofit in 2009, but Meyer says dogs have always been in her life.

One dog that's been around since day one of the rescue is their Chihuahua, Munchkin.

“We didn't have a lot of money and we had a lot of vet bills, and so there were nights where, you know, I would cry about, ‘oh where are we gonna get the money for the next dog.’ And, Munchkin would lick my tears and was like ‘Mom - it's - we're gonna be ok,’” says Meyer.

Doctors say Munchkin only has four months left to live after her bladder tumor was pronounced inoperable.

“We're very, very close and she's always been the one that was always there to support me,” says Meyer.

The couple has taken in over 600 dogs over the course of their lives, and each year about eight pass away.

“You never get over it,” says Dave Sagarian, co-founder of Peaceful Passings. “Even though we do have dogs dying, not on a regular basis, but from time to time, it's a wrenching emotional experience."

Even though the loss is always tough, the reward outweighs it.

“Our mission is to save senior animals, and our vision is a world where no animal is euthanized because of age or medical challenge,” says Meyer.

The two are looking into expanding their home, and bringing in elderly cats as well.

For anyone interested in saving a senior animal, these dogs are all adoptable. They're also looking for volunteer dog walkers and the couple does grieving services for those who've lost a pet.