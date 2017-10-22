Police Investigate 5-Car Crash on Ridge McIntire Road

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ridge McIntire and West Main

According to Lieutenant Steve Upman with Charlottesville police, an elderly female around age 70 got into a minor accident in the 200 block of on Ridge McIntire Road on Sunday, October 22, around 5:08 p.m.

When she left the scene, she noticed someone following her up the street.

She tried to go around several vehicles on Ridge Street and ended up sideswiping three cars and flipping her car over.

The elderly woman, her passenger, and the two other people in separate cars were all transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Charges are pending.