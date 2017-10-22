Questions Remain About Man Who Police Say Detonated Bomb in Williamsburg

WILLIAMBSURG, Va. (AP) - Several questions remain unanswered about the man who police say set off a bomb in Williamsburg, Virginia, last week.

The Daily Press in Newport News reported Sunday that little is known about 30-year-old Stephen James Powers. It also remains unclear what the explosive was made of and why it was planted in the parking lot near Colonial Williamsburg.

Court records listed a traffic infraction in 2011 and a bankruptcy filing in 2014. He isn't registered to vote. But Powers has a Virginia fishing license.

Powers was arrested at his Gloucester home Friday after a daylong investigation by Williamsburg Police and officials from other local, state and federal agencies. He was charged with two felonies, possessing and using an explosive device and committing an act of terrorism.

