UVa Men's Basketball Holds Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena

Nigel Johnson is a grad transfer from Rutgers, who is eligible to play this season

UVa gave fans a first-look at the new-look team at the annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.

Unofficially, Kyle Guy led the scrimmage with 25 points. Nigel Johnson, a transfer from Rutgers, had 21 points. Devon Hall also scored in double figures with 14 points. Mamadi Diakite had nine points, Jay Huff had eight points and Isaiah Wilkins, De'Andre Hunter and Marco Anthony each had six points.

Expected successor at point guard to London Perrantes, sophomore Ty Jerome, did not play due to a foot injury. He is expected to be ready for the 'Hoos season opener in 19-days against UNC-Greensboro.

For the first time since February of 2014, the Virginia men's basketball team is not ranked in the Top 25.

The Cavaliers had spent 63-consecutive weeks among the nation's elite, but were left on the outside when the coaches poll was released earlier this week.

The scrimmage ended early in the 4th quarter as junior guard Justice Bartley was injured by an accidental elbow from sophomore Mamadi Diakite.