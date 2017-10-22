A Cappella Group Performs at Benefit Concert to Raise Funds for PACEM

The event was free, but attendees were encouraged to donate

The a cappella concert was held on October 22

On Sunday, October 22, a Charlottesville women's a cappella group sang to raise money for homelessness.

It's all for the nonprofit housing group, People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry.

The group, known as Fire, performed at First Presbyterian Church for the annual PACEM Benefit Concert as the homeless housing group preps for its upcoming season.

Twice a year, Fire sings at benefit concerts like this one to raise funds for PACEM.

The nonprofit takes in the homeless during the winter, and right now it needs new cots for the upcoming season that starts on October 28.

Each night, around 40 men and 10 women are taken in at different church locations.

Those men and women are given a meal and a place to sleep.

Sunday’s concert will help PACEM get more supplies for the season.

“We live in an area that's very affluent, but we also have members of our community that struggle to make ends meet, and struggle at times to stay in housing, and so it's an issue that Charlottesville should care very heavily about,” says Jayson Whitehead, executive director of PACEM.

Although the event was free, audience members were asked to make donations.

The group relies heavily on volunteers and donations from events like this one.