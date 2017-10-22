Northam Makes Stop in Charlottesville as Gubernatorial Race Tightens

We're just two weeks away from the closely watched gubernatorial election in Virginia, which is on Tuesday, November 7.

On Sunday, October 22, Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam made a stop in Charlottesville.

A poll released last week shows that the race between Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam has tightened.

In recent days, both candidates have received the help of former presidents to help rally support for their campaigns.

On Sunday, Northam made a stop in Charlottesville at a canvassing kickoff event full of his supporters and volunteers.

During his stop, he touched on health care, economic development, and jobs in rural parts of the state.

In regard to gun control, there’s currently a petition circulating Charlottesville that calls for the city to ban weapons at rallies.

“I've looked at that legislation and we're certainly going to favor that,” says Northam. “When a permit has been given and there are law enforcement agents on the premises, there is no need for people to have firearms other than law enforcement. So it's something that we're discussing, and I look forward to that being introduced in the 2018 legislature.”

One poll released last week shows Gillespie leading Northam by one point, and another poll shows Northam leading by four points.

Both polls’ results were within the margin of error, meaning the race for governor is virtually tied.