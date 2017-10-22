Cities Consider New Rules for Protests After Charlottesville

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Some cities in Virginia are seeking to regulate demonstrations after the violent clashes in Charlottesville.

The Roanoke Times reported Saturday that Blacksburg is considering the requirement of permits for public demonstrations on streets or in parks. Certain objects and fluids that could be used as weapons would also be banned. They include clubs, pepper spray and torches.

Blacksburg is the home of Virginia Tech, a large state university.

Lynchburg recently approved new regulations for demonstrations. It added provisions for separating protesters and counter protesters, which Blacksburg's rules already address.

The proposals and regulations follow in the wake of Charlottesville's violent rally in August. People protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statue clashed with counter protesters. One woman died after a car plowed into a group of counter protesters.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.