Three Notch'd Gets Festive with Oktoberfest Activities

It's that time of the year for your Lederhosen, festive foods, and beer.

Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen and Brewery hosted its inaugural Oktoberfest over the weekend of October 20.

Since Friday, the IX Art Park location has featured activities for adults and kids, and a number of Oktoberfest favorites.

“Today is really all about family, and people getting out of the house and doing something as a group,” says Scott Roth, the president and founder of Three Notch’d. “We've got some fun pumpkin painting for the kids, we've got some adults making keg pumpkins to take home and put beer in, but really it's just about getting out and doing something fun in town.”

Most of the events for children wrapped up early Sunday evening, but other activities will continue until they close at 10 p.m.