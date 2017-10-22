Three Notch'd Gets Festive with Oktoberfest Activities

Three Notch'd Gets Festive with Oktoberfest ActivitiesPosted: Updated:
Three Notch'd held Oktoberfest activities on Oct. 20-22
Three Notch'd Brewing Co.
Pumpkin painting at Three Notch'd
Families enjoying Oktoberfest
Three Notch'd Gets Festive with Oktoberfest ActivitiesMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story