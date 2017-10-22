Lindell Stone Loses Redshirt as Virginia Falls by 31 points to Boston College

Lindell Stone lost his 5th year of eligibility by playing during Virginia's 31-point loss to Boston College

The Virginia football team lost its first conference game of the season yesterday, falling by 31 points to Boston College.

Senior quarterback Kurt Benkert was sacked three times.

On one of those occasions, his helmet came off and he had to leave the game, which forced true freshman quarterback Lindell Stone out onto the field for the first time this season.

The former Woodberry Forest quarterback entered the game with 10:42 left in the third quarter as Virginia trailed 27-7.

His first pass was an incompletion on third-down and 20.

Stone re-entered the game with less than ten minutes left in the fourth quarter.

His second pass attempt deflected off his receiver’s hands and into the mitts of a Boston College defender, which was then returned 40-yards for a touchdown.

Stone finished the game two-of-nine with two interceptions and no longer has a 5th year of eligibility.

"It was hesitation at our receivers point, that caused that first interception," says offensive coordinator Robert Anae. "Then, just a bad decision was the second one. He went hard into introducing [himself] into college football. I hate doing that with a young quarterback but that was the day."

"Yeah, he just needs to learn from the mistakes, move on, don't read the social media," says senior quarterback Kurt Benkert. "Don't do any of that, just get better from it. He's got a lot of football left to play."

"It looked like we'd been red-shirting Lindell but Benkert's helmet came off, so he played one play with the helmet thing coming off," says Anae. "Using the young man's red-shirt year I felt, if we could keep Benkert healthy, then we'll let Lindell go in there in the fourth quarter."

"We think we have a lot of football ahead of us still," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "It wasn't conceding anything other than we need him and he's starting to get beat up."

Virginia returns to action next Saturday at Pittsburgh for a 12:30 p.m. kick off.