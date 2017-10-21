1 JMU Crushes William & Mary 46-14 for 19th Consecutive Victory

JMU Athletics Media Release

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Six takeaways and 33 points off turnovers led top-ranked James Madison to a 46-14 Colonial Athletic Association Football victory at William & Mary on Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at Zable Stadium.



The Dukes increased the nation's longest win streak to a CAA-record 19th straight victory. JMU is now 7-0 on the year and 4-0 in league play, while the Tribe fell to 2-5 and 0-4. The Dukes have also won eight in a row on the road – their longest in program history.



The 32-point win was also the largest margin-of-victory for the Dukes in the 40-year history of the series, as JMU improved to 23-17 all-time against the Tribe.



QUICK HITS

Senior quarterback Bryan Schor tied the JMU record for career passing touchdowns (51) on a two-yard connection with freshman tight end Clayton Cheatham for the first score of the game. That touchdown toss ties him with Vad Lee and Justin Rascati.

JMU's defense record a season-best six takeaways and scored a season-high 33 points off turnovers. The Dukes out-gained the Tribe 389-298, which marked the sixth straight game JMU has held an opponent to under 300 yards.

The Dukes tallied six sacks to bring their season total to 24.0, which matches their 2016 total.

Redshirt senior Jordan Brown tallied a career-best two interceptions, while both junior corners Jimmy Moreland and Rashad Robinson each had one.

Senior receiver Terrence Alls matched his career high for the second straight week, making seven receptions. He also tallied 113 yards (long of 39) for his second career 100-yard game.

Junior running back Marcus Marshall led JMU's rushing attack with 65 yards and two touchdowns, marking his second two-TD game of 2017.

The Dukes set a program record with four made field goals, as both junior kicker Tyler Gray and redshirt freshman Ethan Ratke combined to go 4-for-4. Gray hit a game-long 42 yarder, while Ratke knocked down a career-long 39 yarder.



DEFENSE… JUST DEFENSE

We've stopped trying to name this section, because they continue to impress week in and week out. Here are the tidbits on the Dukes' defense.

The Dukes limited the Tribe to 298 yards of offense and only 122 yards through three quarters. This was the sixth game in a row JMU has held an opponent to under 300 yards of total offense.

Redshirt junior Darrious Carter registered a strip-sack and recovered the fumble in the second.

Brown intercepted his third and fourth passes of the season for the first multi-interception game of his career. He now has eight during his tenure with JMU.

W&M did not cross midfield in first half, gaining just 53 yards with two first downs.

The Dukes never allowed the Tribe to reach the red-zone, forced 6 three-and-outs and held them to 3-of-13 on third down.

Moreland had a pick-six in the second half, marking the third time he's scored in his career on an interception. He is now tied for 10th all-time with nine interceptions.



WHAT THE WIN MEANS

Extends CAA-record and NCAA Division I-leading win streak to 19 straight games, which is tied for ninth in FCS history (Duquesne – 1995-96).

One win shy of CAA record for consecutive conference wins, which now stands at 14 in a row

Program-record eighth straight road win

20th straight win over an FCS opponent

15th straight regular-season win

First win in Williamsburg since 2011 – first win for any JMU player on the roster at Zable Stadium

Secured 28th winning season in 46 years of college football at JMU



MARSHALL MARCHES PAST TRIBE

Running back Marcus Marshall turned in his second multi-touchdown game in a JMU uniform Saturday, upping his season total to five scores. Both touchdowns aided in JMU pulling away in the second half to earn its eighth straight road win – a program record.



A SCHOR THING

Bryan Schor went 13-of-24 for 186 yards and one touchdown through the air. He added a rushing touchdown, his third of the season, which put JMU up 26-0 after a critical interception by Rashad Robinson. A passing touchdown next week against New Hampshire, which would be his 52nd, would put Schor ahead of any other quarterback in school history.



ALLS DOES IT ALL

Terrence Alls surpassed 100 yards for the first time this season and for the second time in his career. His 39-yard reception on a third-and-long at the end of the first quarter led to the Dukes' first field goal of the game, increasing the lead to 10-0.



UP NEXT

The Dukes return home next Saturday, Oct. 28 when they host No. 18 New Hampshire for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.