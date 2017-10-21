Champion Brewing Hosts First Beer and Ballet Event

Kids were invited up on stage for the event

The Charlottesville Ballet gave the community a sneak peek at its new material on Saturday, October 21, but not on its usual stage.

Ballerinas took the floor at Champion Brewing for the group's first-annual Beer and Ballet.

The Charlottesville Ballet got the idea from other dance groups across the country, and wanted to do something that not only helped the ballet, but also supported local businesses.

“We're just so thrilled because the event itself was free, but as I said a portion of all the proceeds were donated to the ballet and we just feel so grateful that people were willing to come spend the night with us and just enjoy dance and support both, you know, a local company - Champion Brewing - as well as supporting the ballet,” says Nina Staeben, operations manager for the Charlottesville Ballet.

The dancers put on two performances, and even brought some younger dancers up on stage to tap their feet.

Over 100 people came out for the night’s event.