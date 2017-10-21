Paramount Theater Screens 12 Short Films Created in 72 Hours

Twelve ambitious filmmaking teams were given the task of creating a film in 72 hours, and on Saturday, October 21, the Charlottesville community got to see the finished projects at the Paramount Theater.

It's all for the 14th-annual Adrenaline Film Project, where groups compete to create a variety of films in just three days.

The only similarity between all of the films is that each had to incorporate a string of pearls into the movie.

The concept for the competition comes from a Los Angeles filmmaker who is a Charlottesville native.

Each year, he and his team screen dozens of applicants and choose 12 teams of three to participate.

The groups are faced with the challenge of pitching a film idea and then writing, casting, shooting, and editing it in just 72 hours.

Once time is up, the films are screened for the community to watch.

On Saturday night, people filed into the Paramount Theater for the show.

“Adrenaline has a very special place in my heart, because it's a part of the Virginia Film Festival, because it's a way for me to come back from LA and return to my hometown and pass on some of the things I've learned," says Jeff Wadlow, founder of the Adrenaline Film Project.

Each film is around three to five minutes long.

After the screening, awards are given to stand-out teams, as well as a cash prize.

This is the first year the event was held at the Paramount and that it was not held during the Virginia Film Festival, which is just three weeks away.