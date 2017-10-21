Augusta County Sheriff's Office Investigates Domestic Dispute

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that occurred on Friday, October 20, 2017, at approximately 2230 HRS (10:30PM).

The Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in the 400 block of Thorofare Road in Crimora, VA. When deputies arrived they found a male victim with injuries to his head and neck.

The victim, age 42, was transported to Augusta Health with minor injuries. A firearm was discharged during the altercation inside the residence. The suspect, Michael A. Hamrick, 59, was arrested at the scene without incident.

Hamrick was charged with the following:

1) 18.2-51 Malicious Wounding

2) 18.2-53.1 Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

3) 18.2-279 Discharge of a Firearm within an Occupied Dwelling

“This was an isolated domestic related incident,” stated Sheriff Donald Smith.

Hamrick is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond. The incident is currently under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.