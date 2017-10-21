Virginia Groups Compete in Annual Cavalcade Marching Band Competition

The stands filled with people at the event

Fifteen bands battled one another on the Charlottesville High School football field on Saturday, October 21, to showcase their musical talents and bring home a first place title.

On Saturday afternoon, high school students from all across Virginia competed in the annual Cavalcade Marching Band Competition.

The event is a long-standing tradition in the Charlottesville music community, where friends and family get to cheer on their favorite musicians while they compete for the top prize.

Gates opened early Saturday afternoon, and bleachers were quickly packed with people.

The groups performed multiple numbers, while a panel of judges rated them based on their marching, style, and sound.

Band members started practicing and rehearsing for the competition as early as August.

At Charlottesville High School, the band had nine hour-long days working on perfecting its sound.

“Charlottesville has been a wonderful - or is a wonderful - place for the arts,” says Jason Hackworth, a band director. “It's really supportive of many of the artistic endeavors. This competition really highlights an aspect or a facet of artistic performance in young people and high school students. So, it's a great opportunity for them to showcase their talents and abilities."

The event was $5 admission for students and $8 for adults.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Charlottesville High School band as the students prep for their trip to London in December to march in London's New Year's Day Parade.