Pancakes for Parkinson's Combines Breakfast Food with Fundraising

The event was held on the South Lawn at UVA

Thousands flocked to the University of Virginia’s South Lawn on Saturday, October 21, to grab some breakfast - and try to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease at the same time.

The 14th-annual Pancakes for Parkinson's was held Saturday morning as a free event for the community.

People were able to donate money toward finding a cure for the disease.

This year, organizers set the fundraising goal at $70,000 and said the money is all going back into university communities.

“One hundred percent of proceeds go back into the universities and for people with Parkinson's Disease to find a cure to have a better quality of life and to find medicines that will help us," says Marcia Aulebach, a student sponsor of the event.

This year, organizers wanted to put a focus on youth who suffer from Parkinson's.

They say that the younger population is often overlooked when it comes to research and diagnosis of the disease.