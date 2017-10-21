Quantcast

Pancakes for Parkinson's Combines Breakfast Food with Fundraising

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Thousands flocked to the University of Virginia’s South Lawn on Saturday, October 21, to grab some breakfast - and try to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease at the same time.

The 14th-annual Pancakes for Parkinson's was held Saturday morning as a free event for the community.

People were able to donate money toward finding a cure for the disease.

This year, organizers set the fundraising goal at $70,000 and said the money is all going back into university communities. 

“One hundred percent of proceeds go back into the universities and for people with Parkinson's Disease to find a cure to have a better quality of life and to find medicines that will help us," says Marcia Aulebach, a student sponsor of the event.

This year, organizers wanted to put a focus on youth who suffer from Parkinson's.

They say that the younger population is often overlooked when it comes to research and diagnosis of the disease.