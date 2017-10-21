UVA Hosts Pre-Football Game Talk Series to Discuss Summer Rally Events

Before the University of Virginia took on Boston College on Saturday, October 21, alumni gathered to talk about more serious issues facing their school's community.

"More Than The Score" is a talk series that is put on by UVA’s alumni association before every home game.

The speaker at Saturday's event, Risa Goluboff, spoke to the group about how the city can move forward after the August 11 and 12 rallies.

One attendee says he was interested in this talk because of his experiences talking with people outside of Charlottesville.

"My concern obviously was the stain that was put on our city, and we recently had the same man give a lecture down in Florida and they were talking about 'we don't want another Charlottesville,'" says Neil Rose, a UVA alumnus. "I don't want that to be what you hear around the nation."

Goluboff also chairs the dean's working group formed to help the university address the events on August 11 and 12 in Charlottesville.