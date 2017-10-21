PA Militia Files into Emancipation Park to Protect Free Speech

On Saturday, October 21, a group of militiamen filed into Emancipation Park to address the community about its role in the August 12 rally.

The Pennsylvania Light Foot Militia is one of the defendants named in the lawsuit filed to prevent unauthorized paramilitary groups from returning to Charlottesville.

The City of Charlottesville joined that lawsuit filed by the Georgetown Law Institute for Advocacy and Protection earlier in October.

The group says it came back to town to make it clear they were only here to protect everyone's right to free speech.

“Even though the media wanted to lump us in with these hard 'alt-right' people, that's not at all the case,” says Christian Yingling, a member of the militia. “We don't support what they did, we don't support their beliefs in any way, shape, or form.”

A member of the organization read a prepared statement, adding that the 32 militiamen that were in Charlottesville did not use force against any people involved in the rally or counter protesters.