UVa Football Falls 41-10 against Boston College on Homecoming

Anthony Brown had three touchdown passes against Virginia as the Eagles accumulated 512 yards of total offense

Virginia saw its four game win streak snapped in a 41-10 loss to Boston College Saturday

The Virginia football team had its four-game win streak snapped, as the Cavaliers lost 41-10 against Boston College on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The Eagles piled up 512 yards of total offense, while UVa (5-2, 2-1 ACC) managed just 247 yards.

Kurt Benkert completed 17-of-33 passes for 126 yards with one interception.

Former Woodberry Forest star Lindell Stone made his first appearance for the 'Hoos, and the freshman QB threw two interceptions while completing 2-of-9 passes for 26 yards.

Virginia allowed two 70-plus yard touchdowns and a 46-yard flea flicker all in the first half.

"There were three giant plays in the first half," says Bronco Mendenhall. "There was a fly-sweep, that again we didn't fit correctly went the entire distance. There was a gadget play -- a flea flicker. Then there's a screen pass."

"Those were the three plays that changed the momentum of the game," says senior safety Quin Blanding. "It shouldn't of happened but things happen in this game and that's what it was."

"Yeah, I was shocked," says senior quarterback Kurt Benkert. "I think our defense is really good and they don't really give up that many big plays up that often, so for it to be that quick and that sudden early in the game. It was definitely not something I'm used to seeing."

"We were soft from top to bottom, including our offensive line," says offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

"I think that's fair," says senior offensive tackle Jack English. "We got out butts kicked today. That starts upfront and that starts with us as an offensive line. Its our responsibility to lead the way and kind of set the tone and we didn't do that today."

Virginia will be back in action at Pittsburgh next Saturday.