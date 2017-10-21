Quantcast

Harrisonburg Police: 2 in Custody Following Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Luis Alberto Pinedo Lafferty, Jr. Luis Alberto Pinedo Lafferty, Jr.
Shane Pouncey Shane Pouncey
Luis Lafferty and Shane Pouncey Luis Lafferty and Shane Pouncey

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release