Quantcast

Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Louisa County's David Sharpe smiles after making an interception in the endzone Louisa County's David Sharpe smiles after making an interception in the endzone

Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 6
Brentsville 19, Culpeper 14
Buckingham County 34, Bluestone 19
Charlottesville 35, Western Albemarle 26
Clarke County 61, Madison County 10
Collegiate-Richmond 21, Fork Union Prep 18
Covenant School 32, St. Annes-Belfield 28
East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 12
Goochland 51, Randolph Henry 8
Hargrave Military 47, Fishburne Military 14
Harrisonburg 42, Fort Defiance 14
Louisa 62, Orange County 25
Luray 56, Page County 18
Monticello 49, Powhatan 7
R.E. Lee-Staunton 23, Riverheads 7
Skyline 41, William Monroe 25
Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 28
Strasburg 50, Nelson County 34
Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0
Waynesboro 34, Broadway 6