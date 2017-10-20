Memorial for People Displaced by Shenandoah National Park Receives Grant

An effort to build a memorial in Greene County honoring those displaced by Shenandoah National Park is moving forward.

A grant from the National Association of Realtors is making it possible.

NAR is awarding $2,000 to the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors, which is working with the Blue Ridge Heritage Project.

The monument will be built out of stones from the ’30s to form a chimney.

It will also feature a plaque for the families and farmers who had to move away from the park once it was fully established.

"Remember where our heritage came from, and for the people that lived in the Shenandoah Valley that were misplaced and to honor those memories and have tourism built up in the communities where we built the memorials,” says Tele Jennifer of the CAAR.

The Blue Ridge Heritage Project has also worked to build similar memorials in Augusta and Albemarle counties.

The dedication of the memorial will be on October 29 at 2 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Celt Road in downtown Stanardsville.