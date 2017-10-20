Albemarle Police Welcome Newly Certified Bloodhound to Team

Albemarle Police Welcome Newly Certified Bloodhound to TeamPosted: Updated:
Bella the bloodhound
Bella has been training since July 2016
Albemarle Police Welcome Newly Certified Bloodhound to TeamMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story