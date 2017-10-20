Albemarle Police Welcome Newly Certified Bloodhound to Team

Bella has been training since July 2016

The Albemarle County Police Department has a new officer on the beat.

Meet Bella.

She's a K9 bloodhound who was just certified in September, and has been helping find missing people and tracking down suspects ever since.

Her owner and partner has been training her 30 hours each month since July 2016.

Bella was donated to the department from a breeder in North Carolina.

“She's a man-training bloodhound, which means that she smells human scent,” says Darrell Mikesh of the ACPD. “Her responsibilities would be lost people, fleeing suspects, apprehension of suspects, search and rescue, basically.”

The department now has five dogs on the force, and the canine officer says some cases wouldn't be solved as quickly without their help.