Field School of Charlottesville Prepping for 'Spirit Walk' Historical Play in Crozet

Release from Field School of Charlottesville:

This fall marks the 9th Annual Crozet Spirit Walk, a historical play acted out through the streets of Crozet and sponsored by Field School. An event for the whole family, this year’s walks depicts events from the early twentieth Century through WW2, and will feature stories about Frank Peregoy, the fruit industry, Shenandoah National Park, and the Crozet Library.

The public is warmly invited to the fun, family-friendly annual event, which will be held from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th, at Field School. Field School is located at 1408 Crozet Avenue. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Kids 15 and under get in free.

Spirit Walk revelers will board a bus at Field School and travel a quarter-mile and 100 years into Albemarle’s past. As they walk back to Field School in the crisp autumn evening, they will meet children, musicians, and eminent historical figures.

Each shift of tour-goers will end up back at Field School’s cozy auditorium. There, they will be able to feast on Field School Wild Stew, warm drinks, donuts from Carpe Donut, and Field School’s legendary apple butter, made lovingly from local apples by the Field School community.

All food, drink, and event proceeds will benefit Field School’s scholarship fund. Rain will bring the performance inside the Field School building.

Our 8th Grade students and their parents will have stirred our famous apple butter all night long beginning the afternoon of Friday, October 27 th. During the day, the Field community will have prepared the apples for cooking, with the 8 th Graders taking the helm on the cooking. Early Saturday morning the butter will be ready to jar. Each year our parents fill over 400 jars of apple butter which we sell for $5 a jar or $50 a case!

For more information about the event, please call 434-923- 3435. About Field School—Field School of Charlottesville is an all-boys middle school (for grades five to eight) whose mission is to develop well-rounded boys of accomplishment and character. The school is located at 1408 Crozet Avenue. For more information: www.fieldschoolcv.net.