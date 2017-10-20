Charlottesville Task Force May Change to Community Grant Program

A committee tasked with deciding which Charlottesville organizations receive grant funding for community development is considering changes to the program for next year.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Task Force met at City Hall Friday, October 20, to discuss alterations to the application process in 2018. Members also talked about which Charlottesville neighborhoods will receive the bulk of the task force's focus.

CDBG members talked about the importance of receiving a holistic view of each organization applying for a grant. In order to achieve this, the committee will now require applicants to provide a comprehensive fact sheet about their organization.

“We want to make sure that we have an understanding of the overall mission of each organization. While this particular money may be only going to a particular activity or service, we want to make sure that we really know what the organization does as a whole,” said CDBG Task Force member Sherry Kraft.

The task force is asking its members to broaden efforts, focusing on two Charlottesville neighborhoods as opposed to just one like in years past.

“There’s always been a focus neighborhood, and I think now because we are working with the Strategic Investment Area (SIA) we are picking neighborhoods that include the SIA, and so that may happen to straddle a couple of different neighborhoods,” Kraft said.

Charlottesville City Council has tasked the committee with focusing on the Belmont and Ridge Street neighborhoods in 2018.