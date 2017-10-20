Update: Fitzhugh Found Not Guilty of Obstructing Free Passage

A judge has found a Charlottesville woman not guilty of obstructing free passage in connection to the the KKK rally at Justice Park.

Thirty-nine-year-old Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Friday, October 20. She was one of several people arrested and charged on July 8 while protesting members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

Friday, the court heard testimony from a Virginia State Trooper about Fitzhugh's whereabouts during that protest.

The court also took up motions in connection to the other charges against Fitzhugh. Police had also charged her back in May 20 with assault and battery and disorderly conduct. According to authorities, Fitzhugh was part of a group yelling and chanting at several men seated outdoors in the 400 block of East Main Street.

The following day, a man accused Fitzhugh of assault. According to police, the man had a Confederate flag and was taking pictures of the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park when Fitzhugh allegedly yelled and pushed him.

