Update: Police Investigate Cause of Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Press Release:

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Wasznicky is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 12:38 p.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at the 226 mile marker.

As Roger L. Johnson, 62, of Verona, Va., was driving south on I-81, a cooler fell off of his vehicle. He pulled onto the right shoulder, parked his vehicle, and ran into the southbound lanes to retrieve the item. A southbound tractor-trailer swerved in an attempt to avoid Johnson, who was in the center of the interstate lanes. But when the tractor-trailer swerved to the left, so did Johnson. Johnson was subsequently struck by the tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer driver immediately pulled off onto the left shoulder and stopped at the scene.

Johnson died at the scene.