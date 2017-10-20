Albemarle County Man Accused of DUI, Assaulting CPD Officer

An Albemarle County man is facing several charges in Charlottesville after police say he assaulted an officer.

Twenty-five-year-old Bradly Kenneth Burroughs was arrested in the area of Preston Avenue on Wednesday, October 18, for driving under the influence and hit and run.

Police say Burroughs kicked out the rear window of the patrol car as it was taking him to jail, and later spat on the officer. As a result, authorities have also charged Burroughs with assault and battery on law enforcement.

Burroughs is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.