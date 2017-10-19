UVA Nursing Students Guide Louisa Co. Middle School Students, Parents in First Aid Training

University of Virginia nursing students headed over to Louisa County Middle School Thursday night to teach students and their parents basic first aid skills.

For the last few weeks, eight UVA nursing students and their professor, Vickie Southall, have been working with the students to teach them basic first aid as part of their community health rotation. Thursday night, the kids got the chance to practice CPR and the Heimlich maneuver and also show their parents what they've learned.

"When you ask them, do you feel comfortable doing this or if there was an emergency would you feel comfortable doing that and having them say 'oh absolutely' is like a really awesome thing,” Lillian Morse, nursing student, said.

Parents at the event expressed how grateful they were to know that their children could now save a life. The parents also said they enjoyed refreshing their knowledge of these important and necessary skills.