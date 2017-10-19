Harrisonburg Police Investigating Shooting Near Hunter's Ridge

Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:

The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is currently investigating a shooting that took place this evening.

Around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the area of Hunters Road and Bradley Drive for the report of an adult male who was shot outside.

The male victim was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital in a personal vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with HPD’s Major Crimes Unit continue investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to come forward.

The immediate area, where the shooting took place, is closed to all traffic at this time. Callers can provide anonymous tips for a monetary reward, by calling Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050. Tipsters may also text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).