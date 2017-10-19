Libertarian Candidate for Governor Campaigns in Charlottesville

While the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor are spending millions of dollars on their campaign, there's a third candidate you may not have heard much about.

Libertarian Cliff Hyra is in Charlottesville October 19 to talk with interested voters.

With only three weeks until Election Day, Hyra says he's rallying support with his free-market, small government message.

"Virginia is sort of at a crossroads, and I think we're getting a little bit off on the wrong track, and there's so many changes that I think we need desperately -- tax reform, criminal justice reform, we're spending too much money putting people behind jail for using drugs that are legal in most other states, and that money could be better used giving people a break, giving people more take-home pay," said Cliff Hyra, candidate for governor.

Hyra will hold a meet and greet for supporters and those interested voters at 7 p.m. at Random Row Brewing Company.