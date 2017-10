University of Virginia Hosts Symposium, Events to Educate on Slavery

The University of Virginia is hosting a series of events including a symposium to have an open discussion on slaves’ impact on the university. Thursday included dozens of breakouts sessions with descendants, community members, historians, UVA faculty and staff.

UVA is leading the symposium with representatives from universities across the country. The goal is to understand the historical role of slavery at their institutions.

"I would hope people leave to act, and that through listening through having courageous conversations that we can move forward,” Patricia Grimes at UVA said.

"The labor of formally enslaved people or enslaved people at the time, built universities and that universities are now importantly confronting that history, that legacy, making amends or attempting to make amends," Deborah McDowell, director of UVA’s Carter Woodson Institute for African-American Studies.

Those who took part in panels say it's important they confront slavery because without it, there's only a partial history. They hope attendees leave wanting to help make a difference and continue these conversations through listening and researching.