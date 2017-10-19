Charlottesville Man Starts Petition to Ban Loaded Firearms at Rallies

Thousands of people are putting their support behind a petition that calls on the city of Charlottesville to ban weapons at rallies.

City officials say it's not up to them to put this rule in place. There's a state code that stops them from doing so.

Right now, in the state of Virginia, there are 8 cities and 5 counties that can penalize people for carrying a loaded firearm in public, but Charlottesville is not one of them.

A petition was created 6 days ago by a Charlottesville man, asking for the city to get in line with others in banning weapons at rallies, in light of the events of August 11 and 12.

He delivered it to city council members on October 19.

But state legislators say the city really has no control until the existing state code is amended.

"The United States, the only country that has this sort of epidemic, says oh there's nothing that can be done about it. There are a million things that could be done about it, and I'm asking for one tiny step: don't allow weapons at public rallies on public property,” said David Swanson, petition starter and Charlottesville resident.

"Right now, Charlottesville is not included in the statue among the list of cities that can deny weapons being taken into public places,” said 57th District Del. David Toscano (D).

Toscano currently has two bills being drafted. One to give cities, specifically Charlottesville, the ability to regulate weapons in public spaces, and second to allow localities to control the kind of weapons that could be brought to a demonstration

Those bills are expected to be presented once the general assembly reconvenes in January.

The city of Charlottesville told NBC29 it has to wait for action from the general assembly.