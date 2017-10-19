Board of Architectural Review Approves Updated Plans for Quirk Hotel

Site for the proposed Quirk Hotel along West Main Street in Charlottesville

Developers are finalizing plans for a new hotel along Charlottesville’s West Main Street.

The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review (BAR) had a few qualms with the initial design for the Quirk Hotel, but the second iteration is gaining support.

Plans now have the front of the hotel on West Main Street, with it filling what is currently a parking lot, and backing up to Commerce Street.

Original designs had the structure connecting to two adjacent West Main Street houses, but the BAR had deemed those to be historic buildings.

"One of them actually is one of the oldest residences in Charlottesville, and the bricks were actually taken from a Catholic church. And they were reused, you know, back when these were built in the early 1800s, I believe," said BAR Chairwoman Melanie Miller.

To keep their historic integrity, the new plans have eliminated the connectors. The historic homes will be owned by the hotel and the plan is to turn them into a bar and coffee shop.

The new hotel design has been supported by the Board of Architectural Review, but still needs a few minor tweaks before the project gets final approval from Charlottesville City Council.

Quirk Hotel opened its first location in Richmond in 2015.