Orange County Judge Denies Bail for Former Coach Charged with Sex Crimes

A judge is denying bond for a former Orange County High School softball coach accused of dozens of sex-related crimes involving children.

Fifty-seven-year-old Cathy Smith Rothgeb appeared in Orange County Circuit Court Thursday, October 19. She is currently charged with seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Attorneys revealed in court Thursday that the charges involve two victims, and that the alleged incidents occurred in the 1990's.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said it launched an investigation in the summer of 2016 after a female contacted an investigator.

Authorities said Rothgeb had coached youth recreational leagues and travel teams in the area of Orange and Spotsylvania counties from the 1980s through the early 2000s. She has no recent affiliation with Orange County High School.

VSP announced on Monday, October 16, that Rothgeb had turned herself in to authorities the previous Friday. A grand jury has since handed down a total of 34 indictments against the Stanley woman.

Anyone with information about Rothgeb is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 1-888-300-0156 or 540-829-7400 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

