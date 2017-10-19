Phase 3 of South River Greenway in Waynesboro Funded

In Waynesboro, Phase 3 of the South River Greenway is fully funded.

Phase 3 connects the trail from Loth Springs Trailhead across from the YMCA to Ridgeview Park, weaving through the tree streets neighborhood

The city was awarded $1 million to pay for the project and there's no required local match, just local time according to the Parks and Recreation director, Dwayne Jones.

"This one really connects the crown jewel. Ridgeview Park is the busiest park that we have. Lots of folks walk into that park. The Greenway section that we have now is very successful. We're looking for the safest, shortest, and most scenic connection to those two areas,” Jones said.

The city expects to spend 2018 planning the project and break ground in 2019. The community will be a part of the process.