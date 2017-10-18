Quantcast

UVA Students, Others Spent Night in Slave Sites as Part of 'Slave Dwelling Experience'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia is shining a light on slavery through a unique experience.

Wednesday night, students and others spent their night sleeping outside as part of "The Slave Dwelling Project Experience on Grounds." Some slept inside the McGuffey Cottage and the gardens next to it, a place that once housed slaves.

Founder of the project Joseph McGill says it's important to bring light to this part of history.

“We have for so long forgotten it, and deliberately forgotten it because it's a part of our history that we would much rather forget, a part of our history that takes us out of our comfort zone. It’s a part of our history that dies bit line up with a happy ending," McGill said.

People will be camping out all night until 7 a.m. Thursday. Later this week people will be spending the night at Montpelier.

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

