Virginia Certification Program at BRCC Has New Name

A state program that's helping Virginians pay for high demand certifications has a new name.

It's called FastForward: Credentials for a Career That Matters. The state picks up 69 percent of tuition costs for certain high-demand credential programs at Blue Ridge Community College.

They include healthcare, business, commercial driving, machining, manufacturing, welding and career switcher teaching license.

"Blue Ridge is one of the top schools in the state with this program. And we've enjoyed tremendous success. We've already served over 700 students have started the program and several hundred have finished and gotten a certification,” John Downey, BRCC president, said.

“I'm a single mom. I have kids. So, just being able to have help in getting it paid and knowing that the end result I'll have certifications and be able to take that with me and improve my job skills,” Jessica Mitchell of BRCC Logistics Certifications said.

The certifications take from six to eight weeks. The student pays one third of the cost and financial aid is available