UVa's London Perrantes Signs Two-Way Contract with NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers

London Perrantes has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Former University of Virginia basketball star London Perrantes has signed a two-way contract with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

The two-way contract allows Perrantes to move back and forth between the Cavaliers and their G-League (minor league) affiliate in Canton, Ohio.

Perrantes was cut by the San Antonio Spurs earlier this month in training camp.

Perrantes averaged 10 points, five assists and 1.5 steals in NBA Summer League games with the Miami Heat.

Perrantes is Virginia's all-time leader in games played and minutes played with 138 games and 4,425 minutes. He made 40.9 percent on 3-point shooting during his career at UVa and averaged 12.7 points and 3.8 assists during his senior season.