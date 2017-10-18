UVA Miller Center Hosts Discussion on 'Assessing the North Korea Threat'

As tensions rise amid a North Korea nuclear threat, the University of Virginia Miller Center is taking a close look at the circumstances.

The discussion “Assessing the North Korea Threat* is part of the Miller Center's American Forum Public Affairs program. Wednesday, a staff writer with the New Yorker magazine, Evan Osnos, joined host Douglas Blackmon in this talk.

Osnos spent time in North Korea in august to talk with the country about its nuclear and weapons program.

"North Korea right now is basically trying to reach the finish line. They're trying to acquire an ICBM with a nuclear tip on it that could reach the United States and so they're racing to get there, because they see it in the distance and they say if we continue testing than we may be able to go toe-to-toe with the United States when it comes to trying to stake out our diplomatic position," Osnos said.

North Korea has launched more than 80 nuclear tests over the last six years.